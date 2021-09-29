Plettenberg Bay Arts Festival ready for Friday kick-off
It is all systems go for the ninth Plett Arts Festival, which starts on Friday.
Plett Tourism acting chief executive Patty Butterworth said Plettenberg Bay had been abuzz with tourists for the past two weeks in anticipation of the 10-day event. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.