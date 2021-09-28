WATCH | Kelly Khumalo lambastes tweeps making jokes about rape

Kelly Khumalo has expressed her distaste and disappointment with social media users that are insensitive to the topic of rape to the extent of making jokes about it.

A post made by a supposed meter taxi driver admitting to having sexually assaulted a passenger went viral on social media recently and sparked a lot of reactions from South Africans. However, it was discovered that the alleged rape never happened and the post was allegedly part of an ongoing trend on Facebook.

A disappointed Kelly took to her Instagram to post a short video expressing her feelings and calling out people who think rape is a topic to joke about.

“I've always known that SA is a sick country but after yesterday I think I'm very convinced that as South Africans we need help, serious help that is. If we can joke about something as serious as rape knowing very well that rape is one of the serious matters that we are faced with as a country ..." she said.

The Empini hitmaker went on to warn the jokers, saying in a country ravaged by rape and GBV, South Africans ought to think twice before crying wolf.

“Every day a woman is killed, every day a woman is raped in this countries, and the law enforcement is doing very little about this matter, and the government turns a blind eye every time something of this sort happens and you guys want to joke about this. You must really be sick. And when something like this happens and we don't say anything as people who are out there in the public eye and you point fingers at us not doing anything ... wow!”

Watch the video below: