'Halala!' SA happy for Rami Chuene after she shares 'she got married'
“I also attended a wedding this past long weekend ...” Rami captioned a snap of herself looking beautiful in a white dress.
Congratulations are in order for actress Rami Chuene who surprised her fans by revealing she got married over the long weekend.
Rami is believed to have tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend and took to her social media to share a beautiful snap of herself in a stunning white dress, with the caption: “I also attended a wedding this past long weekend ...”
Rami looked absolutely breathtaking in a Tomi Rikhotso dress. Tomi Creations are quite popular on social media with his other celebrity clients including Ayanda Ncwane.
While it seems the wedding was quite an intimate affair with guests sworn to secrecy, Dineo Langa and Loyiso MacDonald confirmed with their comments that they were glad to have witnessed Rami walk down the aisle.
The pair continued to celebrate the actress's union and wished her a lifetime of happiness.
“This was truly a beautiful union to witness. I'm so so happy for you 'The Lamz' You looked breathtaking Rami,” Dineo said.
When Rami shared her first snap from the day on social media, Dineo was one of the first people who admitted how hard it was to keep the news of Rami's nuptials under wraps.
“It was so hard keeping this in. Congratulations again Ramz, love looks beautiful on you,” Dineo said on Twitter.
Rami's husband is known only to her family and close friends, as she has opted to keep him away from the public. The veteran actress has kept this relationship under wraps and it is not known who her partner is or when she got engaged.
However, she hinted the entire weekend over how “excited” she was to attend this specific wedding.
“I am going to a wedding this weekend. I have a dressing that came with a matching men’s top.
“Never thought I could be this excited about a wedding,” she said with happy gifs before her big day.
The Isono actress also gave out clues that the wedding was in her home province of Limpopo.
Rami’s last public relationship was with Tsepo Desando. The couple were married for several years and have three daughters together. They divorced in 2013.
Here are some of the reactions to her “surprise” wedding:
Congratulations Rami! So fucking happy for you!!!— Loyiso MacDonald (@loyisomacdonald) September 27, 2021
Alilililili 😍🔥 My fav getting married in one of my works 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🍾 https://t.co/OzDs9ceq6d— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikhotso) September 27, 2021
Kabe orile fela Congratulations Rami and leave us to figure out for eng😅😅— SerobapeloHerMajesty👑🏳️🌈 (@BoipeloMothibi_) September 27, 2021
Rami is a living proof that Limpopo is full of beautiful secret weddings🥰❤️— Efkay Lele Legodi ⚪ (@lele_efkay) September 27, 2021
Your boyfriend might be planning a wedding due next year Good Friday Ga-Molepo but you will know in July 2022 pic.twitter.com/DAO5XKEMsq
Congratulations Ramza!! 🎉💐you deserve all the happiness, peace and love. May your union be blessed 🙏🏽— KatlegoDanke (@KatlegoDanke) September 27, 2021
And we can finally tweet!!! 💃🏾💃🏾Congratulations my Ramzi 🥺♥️.— Motsoaledi Setumo (@Mo_Setumo) September 27, 2021