Fana Mokoena throws shade at ANC: 'We have different priorities in life'

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has taken shots at the ANC's election manifesto launch, bringing up the party's money woes.

The ruling party launched their election campaign at Church Square in Tshwane on Monday evening, making several promises to improve the country if re-elected.

The event lacked the glitz and glamour of previous launches but a large stage and screens dominated the square.

Taking to Twitter, Mokoena said given a choice between building an “expensive stage” and paying salaries, he knew what he would do.

“I don’t know, but if I had a choice between erecting an expensive stage and paying my employees’ salaries, I would certainly opt to pay salaries and protect livelihoods. But that’s just me. We have different priorities in life. Ithi ngiphume lapho. Molweni bakurhi,” he wrote.