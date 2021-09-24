Leisure

Traditional braai does not have to break the bank

Kariega boerewors fundi gives tips on rolling out the perfect Heritage Day meal

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 24 September 2021

Heritage Day would  not be the same without a traditional South African braai but, with the present  economic climate, it is important to look out for specials to make sure you do not break the bank. 

Offering advice on how to braai on a budget, second-place winner of the annual Shoprite/Checkers championship boerewors competition Yolande Coleske said while a braai was a way of bringing families together it did not have to be expensive. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

St George’s Park clubs under siege
E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car

Most Read