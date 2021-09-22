Donald on his comedy EP and upcoming feature with a surprise international star

We've heard Donald serenade us with love songs and now we've got to know his funny side with his latest collaboration on Comedy Central's EP.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Donald said being a part of a satirical project was not as far-fetched as you would think.

“I've had a strong relationship with the comedy industry for a while. I'm friends with a lot of comedians in the country and I support a lot of their shows ... I'm always a subject at their shows when I'm there so this was a very easy project for me to be a part of,” he said.

Donald features on a single from the EP titled Let Me Fill Your Holes, where he collaborates with comedians such as Schalk Bezuidenhout and Peach van Pletzen.

The track is a play on “potholes you wish the government had filled up by now” and features legendary Afrikaans singer Kurt Darren on the saxophone.

“Its been such a tough winter, we were on lockdown and people were not happy about a lot of things happening in our country, like the unrest and all of that. This just seeks to make life happier and funnier by putting musicians and comedians together.”