Mzansi reacts to Ithana dropping out of 'Idols SA' race amid health concerns

Fans of Idols SA were left heartbroken this weekend after it was announced that top 10 contestant and fave Ithana has withdrawn from the race.

Though the upcoming star was set to “kill it” on the show, according to her ardent supporters, she will not be competing.

The star has put her health first and has withdrawn from the contest.

In a statement, Local Channels Entertainment director Nomsa Philiso said the 22-year-old would not participate in the battle of the DJs performances.

“As M-Net, we wish her a speedy recovery. It is unfortunate that she cannot continue in the competition but her health is of paramount importance. I know that this will not be the last time South Africans see her on their screens.”