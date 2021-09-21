‘I just miss you so much!’ — Connie Ferguson’s heartbreaking love note to Shona

Shona died in July from complications related to Covid-19. His death sent shock waves across the nation.

The actress and her late husband used to lie on the carpet every Sunday, and Connie has carried on the tradition in his honour.

“Today is carpet Sunday. I miss my person. Every Sunday we’d just lie on the carpet and talk about everything under the sun or nothing at all. We’d just lie here and be with each other. I miss his physical presence so much but I feel in spirit he is still with me,” she said in an Instagram live.

“Since Sho got sick, leading up to his elevation to glory, I just didn’t think I could do this on my own. So today it dawned on me that it is a new day and I bless God for that. I bless God for, I call it, the supernatural strength, because I don't know how I am able to do this, it can only be God,” she recently said in a video on social media.