Cassper Nyovest hits back at claims he hasn’t opened doors for young artists

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 21 September 2021
Rapper Cassper Nyovest says he's been helping others come up on the reg.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Artist Cassper Nyovest isn't here for claims that he hasn't done anything to uplift struggling artists around him, saying his legacy has been making way for others from the beginning.

The criticism came after the star was recently spotted making sweet tracks in the UK.

Spotting the star in all his glory, a fan said it was nice to see Cassper's come up but asked him if it wasn't time to step back and open doors for other artists clamouring for the limelight.

Schooling the tweep, Cassper said he had been making efforts over the years to uplift artists around him and has helped others achieve the heights he has reached.

That's what you don't get brother. I have opened doors for too many and I keep opening the door. I'm not competing, I am no longer trying to make money from music.

"I'm just having fun and telling my beautiful South African story. Without making music, I can't function. I would go crazy,” said Cassper.

Many of his fans took to social to weigh in on the accusation, with some sharing their pride in what Cassper has achieved so far.

Check out the reactions below:

