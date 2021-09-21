Cassper Nyovest hits back at claims he hasn’t opened doors for young artists

Artist Cassper Nyovest isn't here for claims that he hasn't done anything to uplift struggling artists around him, saying his legacy has been making way for others from the beginning.

The criticism came after the star was recently spotted making sweet tracks in the UK.

Spotting the star in all his glory, a fan said it was nice to see Cassper's come up but asked him if it wasn't time to step back and open doors for other artists clamouring for the limelight.