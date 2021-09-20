'I said 'yes' to my best friend,' a grateful K Naomi announces her engagement
Congratulations are in order for TV presenter and model K Naomi after the star shared that she is engaged!
K Naomi has been a woman in love for a while but only made her relationship with her bae, only known as Tshepo, Instagram official recently.
The TV presenter then shared the good news that her bae had asked for her hand in marriage.
“I said ‘YES’ to my best friend!” she wrote on Instagram sharing the good news.
Getting into her feels, Naomi said she is still in awe, adding that she's grateful her man has kept a promise that he made to her before they started dating.
“I remember my fiancé saying this: 'Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated ...' This was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him time of day. You’ve done exactly that from the day 1,” she wrote.
Check out her smile and her bling in the pictures below:
K Naomi's comment section was flooded with best wishes for her and her bae as they step into the new chapter.
“My baby! I’m sooooo happy for u! Lemme tell u something: nothing in the world makes marriage more amazing and fun like marrying your best friend. Even when things get difficult, the love you have for each other will get you thru! Love you,” said Leratolicious.
“Omw I’m so so happy for you! you deserve the love and joy,” said Linda Mtoba.
“Congratulations Shorts. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness & lots of love,” wrote Tshepi Vundla.
“Hearty congratulations K Naomi blessings to you and Tshepo,” said Basetsana Kumalo.
On her Twitter, K Naomi thanked Mzansi for the heartfelt messages and love.
“Thank you for the beautiful messages and wishes. Still in awe ... I receive, receive, receive! So grateful, so blessed, so excited,” she said.