'I said 'yes' to my best friend,' a grateful K Naomi announces her engagement

Congratulations are in order for TV presenter and model K Naomi after the star shared that she is engaged!

K Naomi has been a woman in love for a while but only made her relationship with her bae, only known as Tshepo, Instagram official recently.

The TV presenter then shared the good news that her bae had asked for her hand in marriage.

“I said ‘YES’ to my best friend!” she wrote on Instagram sharing the good news.

Getting into her feels, Naomi said she is still in awe, adding that she's grateful her man has kept a promise that he made to her before they started dating.

“I remember my fiancé saying this: 'Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated ...' This was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him time of day. You’ve done exactly that from the day 1,” she wrote.

Check out her smile and her bling in the pictures below: