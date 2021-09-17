LISTEN | 'Shiyi'indoda eDubai': Khanyi Mbau records amapiano track after Dubai saga

Khanyi Mbau has leveraged on her Dubai saga with a new amapiano track, and it could be a hit.

The actress took to Instagram Live on Thursday, during her studio session with amapiano star Sir Trill, to reveal that she is recording a song mentioning the incident.

Khanyi had tongues wagging on social media on Sunday as she took to the DJ booth at Rockets chanting “Phuma ngathi uyabuya, shiyi'indoda eDubai” (Leave as if you're coming back, leave your man in Dubai), referring to her having abruptly left her Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga in Dubai to return to SA.

She repeats the line in her new song.