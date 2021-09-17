Jazz Queens of the Bay to host dazzling seniors’ concert

Veteran entertainers to spoil residents of Ekuphumleni Old Age Home this Heritage Month

After recently impressing arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa with a show-stopping performance at the official unveiling of the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, the Jazz Queens of the Bay plan to treat a group of senior citizens to a dazzling concert of their own.



The Gqeberha veteran jazz trio hoped to rejuvenate residents of Ekuphumleni Old Age Home in Zwide and remind them of the golden days of their youth, group member Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipo said. ..