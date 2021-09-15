Tshepi Vundla apologises for ‘mean’ social media posts, says ‘there’s no excuse’ for them

Influencer Tshepi Vundla has issued an apology for old tweets where she body shamed people and recent comments she made about “broke girls” who constantly “SBWL” things they don't want to buy with their own money.

The mother of one landed on the Twitter trends list earlier this week after a video clip from the latest On The Table episode hosted by Tshepi Mabs, Noluthando Nkwali and DJ Black Velvet went viral. Tshepi criticised financially dependent women in the clip, which saw tweeps drag her to filth.

As she trended, Twitter CIA took the liberty of going almost 10 years into her Twitter history to retrieve tweets where Tshepi was mean towards plus-size people.