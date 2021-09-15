Tshepi Vundla apologises for ‘mean’ social media posts, says ‘there’s no excuse’ for them
She also said there was no malice intended with her recent viral comments.
Influencer Tshepi Vundla has issued an apology for old tweets where she body shamed people and recent comments she made about “broke girls” who constantly “SBWL” things they don't want to buy with their own money.
The mother of one landed on the Twitter trends list earlier this week after a video clip from the latest On The Table episode hosted by Tshepi Mabs, Noluthando Nkwali and DJ Black Velvet went viral. Tshepi criticised financially dependent women in the clip, which saw tweeps drag her to filth.
As she trended, Twitter CIA took the liberty of going almost 10 years into her Twitter history to retrieve tweets where Tshepi was mean towards plus-size people.
Upon seeing the backlash, Tshepi deactivated her Twitter account and went mum. That was until Wednesday morning, when she returned to the TL with a lengthy apology.
“I would like to apologise for my past posts on social media. They were mean and demeaning and there is no excuse for them.
“There is no way for me to erase the past. All I can do is learn from my mistakes and carry the learning with me moving forward,” she said about the old tweets.
With regards to the panel chat that started the fire, Tshepi said she never intended to offend anyone with her comments.
“There was absolutely no malice intended and I blame this on my poor choice of words,” she said.
Tshepi vowed to be a better person going forward.
“Through time I have grown as a woman, partner and, most importantly, a mother. I have learnt many lessons on this journey, including kindness and empathy and that is how I live my life now and part of the lessons I impart on my son as well.”
Read the full statement below: