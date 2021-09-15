‘Skeem Saam’ fans sad as Cornet ‘Thabo’ Mamabolo takes a break from the soapie

Actor Cornet Mamabolo, who plays Thabo Maputla on Skeem Saam, has announced he’s officially going on an acting hiatus to focus on his business endeavours.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor penned a gratitude post reflecting on his journey in the show and saying he wanted to focus on his insurance company.

“This is my official break from your screens as Tbose Maputla. Thanks for all the support you have shown me over the years, I mean I literally matured to be the man I’m today before your eyes.

“This is a break for me to primarily focus on my insurance business, Digni Financial Services. Thanks Sis Winnie, SABC, cast and crew for carrying me over the years. Til we meet again,” he wrote.