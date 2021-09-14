Thuso Mbedu set to appear in Rihanna's Fenty show

From winning international awards to working with renowned stars, Thuso Mbedu is flying the SA flag high as she's set to appear in Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 special.

The special will premier on Amazon Prime Video on September 24 that will feature models, actors and dancers wearing the latest styles and special performances from Nas, Normani, Ricky Martin, BIA, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan and Ricky Martin and many more.

Rihanna shared a teaser of the show on her social media pages on Monday.