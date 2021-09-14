Thuso Mbedu set to appear in Rihanna's Fenty show
From winning international awards to working with renowned stars, Thuso Mbedu is flying the SA flag high as she's set to appear in Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 special.
The special will premier on Amazon Prime Video on September 24 that will feature models, actors and dancers wearing the latest styles and special performances from Nas, Normani, Ricky Martin, BIA, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan and Ricky Martin and many more.
Rihanna shared a teaser of the show on her social media pages on Monday.
#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3!!— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 13, 2021
start making that guest list to ya watch party baby …. sept. 24 💪🏿@PrimeVideo @SavageXFenty @AmazonFashion pic.twitter.com/dkGWrH0ZPy
Sizwe Dhlomo and Ayanda Thabethe were some of the celebrities that took to Twitter reacting to the exciting news.
“I love the Thuso Mbedu story! Asinamusindo, just work nje and results.” Sizwe wrote.
I love the Thuso Mbedu story! Asinamusindo, just work nje & results.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 13, 2021
When they talk about a GONE GIRL!!! @ThusoMbedu 💥💥💥 https://t.co/L13jMmo1mC— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) September 13, 2021
Thuso has been making Mzansi proud since she jetted off to America.
In August, the actress received a TV Breakout Star Award at the Hollywood Critic's Association awards for her role in The Underground Railroad.
“The Underground Railroad has been an amazing journey from start to finish. I could not have asked for a better introduction to storytelling on this side of the world. I am truly honoured. Truly. Thank you to every single person who has walked this journey with me. You’re loved by me. Forever,” she wrote, sharing the news with her fans on Instagram.
The star landed on the Twitter trends list as Mzansi sang her praises.