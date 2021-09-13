‘I don’t hate you, I never will’ - Khanyi Mbau tells ‘Dubai bae’ Kudzai on IG

After going viral for making fun of her Dubai situation - where she up and left her boyfriend Kudzai high and dry - media personality Khanyi Mbau has taken to her Instagram to let her “estranged” bae know that she's got nothing but love for him.

Even though Kudzai has alluded to fights and “neglect” having led to Khanyi's abrupt departure from Dubai, Khanyi has never shared her reasons for leaving Kudzai.

However, it seems as if the media personality is prepared to bury the hatchet and, while it isn't clear if she intends to reignite her relationship with the now Dubai-based Zimbabwean businessman, Khanyi has made it clear that she harbours no ill feelings for the man.

Khanyi took to her Instagram Stories to share a cosy picture of her and Kudzai.

Accompanied by lyrics of a love song, Khanyi wrote that she does not hate Kudzai, in fact she never will. She further encouraged him to “laugh” at their situation, and insinuated that it is all part of learning and growing.

“I don't hate you. I never will ... Now laugh, I am ... We grow and learn.”