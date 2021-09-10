Republic Records signs singer Lloyiso - he joins Drake, Ariana Grande among others

After waiting for his big break for almost half of his life, singer Lloyiso has finally been snatched up by Republic Records, the international record label that houses the likes of Drake, The Weekend and Ariana Grande.

Many will remember the smooth-voiced singer from Idols SA, which he entered in 2015, aged 16, and made it as far as the top 5.

After the singing competition, Lloyiso took his talent to social media and increased his fan base globally, as he got shout-outs from local and international fans alike for doing popular covers and singing his original songs.

After years of putting in the work, Lloyiso now announces his signing with Universal Music Group SA and Republic Records. In addition to making history as the first SA artist to sign to Republic Records, Lloyiso is also releasing his single Seasons.

“When I found out that Republic Records wanted to sign me, I kept it to myself until I knew things were actually happening, because I didn’t want to get too excited and honestly, it was just so surreal. After I knew that things were being finalised, I told my closest friends and family members,” Lloyiso told TshisaLIVE.

Lloyiso said he was super proud of the work he did to get recognised and grateful to the people who cheered him on along the way. He gushed about the plans he had, now that the world was indeed his oyster.

“With this international platform, I am going to make more people cry, haha, but on a serious note, I will be able to share my music on a global stage and change people’s lives through my vulnerability in music,” the singer said.