Heavy K's new chapter: 'I haven’t been a best version of myself ever since I lost my mom'

DJ and producer Heavy K says he's ready for a new chapter after taking a break from the limelight.

Heavy K took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal how his life changed after losing his mother in 2015.

“I haven’t been the best version of myself for a while now, actually ever since I’ve lost my mom. Everything around me was moving too fast. I had to take a step back and watch, pay attention to everything, everyone who was around me, read the game from the back seat. But now I’m coming for everything that was meant for me!

“It's a new chapter now. Indonga season begins now.” he wrote.