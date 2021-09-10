Gqeberha’s little miss to pursue Miss Junior SA title
Confident Kungawo Mpini, 7, has already won two local pageants and wants to be like Zozibini Tunzi one day
She has conquered Tiny Miss Port Elizabeth and was recently crowned Little Miss Eastern Cape, and now Gqeberha’s petite pageant princess has her eyes set on the Miss Junior SA title.
Drawing inspiration from former Miss Universe, the Eastern Cape’s Zozibini Tunzi, young model Kungawo Mpini’s ultimate dream is to acquire the same title when she is older. ..
