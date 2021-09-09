Flaming hot or all smoke? Here's what Mzansi thought of Cassper's The Braai Show debut

Rapper, and now TV host, Cassper Nyovest had the social media streets in a mess on Wednesday when he made his highly-anticipated debut on the The Braai Show.

The show, which used to be hosted by his rival AKA, kicked off with Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi taking her spot at the braai with Cass.

They spoke about her time as Miss Universe and her work beyond the pageant lights and glamour.

“We've got a brand new location. A brand new guest list. And a better braai menu. And of course, a brand new host.” Cassper teased ahead of its premiere.

The season will feature renowned guests including media personality Somizi Mhlongo, social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase, DJ Somebody, comedian Mpho Popps and actor Presley Chweneyagae.

The show has been mired in controversy for months, with AKA taking legal action over ownership of the production

In a statement released just hours before the show's premiere, AKA vowed to continue his legal fight.

While the courtroom battles cast a slight shadow over the show, fans still flooded the TL with their reactions to how Cassper did as the new host, making it the most talked about topic on Twitter.

While some thought AKA had set the bar too high, others said Cass was their new fav.