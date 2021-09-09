Flaming hot or all smoke? Here's what Mzansi thought of Cassper's The Braai Show debut
Rapper, and now TV host, Cassper Nyovest had the social media streets in a mess on Wednesday when he made his highly-anticipated debut on the The Braai Show.
The show, which used to be hosted by his rival AKA, kicked off with Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi taking her spot at the braai with Cass.
They spoke about her time as Miss Universe and her work beyond the pageant lights and glamour.
“We've got a brand new location. A brand new guest list. And a better braai menu. And of course, a brand new host.” Cassper teased ahead of its premiere.
The season will feature renowned guests including media personality Somizi Mhlongo, social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase, DJ Somebody, comedian Mpho Popps and actor Presley Chweneyagae.
The show has been mired in controversy for months, with AKA taking legal action over ownership of the production
In a statement released just hours before the show's premiere, AKA vowed to continue his legal fight.
While the courtroom battles cast a slight shadow over the show, fans still flooded the TL with their reactions to how Cassper did as the new host, making it the most talked about topic on Twitter.
While some thought AKA had set the bar too high, others said Cass was their new fav.
Not my daughter calling @casspernyovest "Malum'Siyathandana" 😂 #TheBraaiShowWithCass pic.twitter.com/tvKmXKyUoc— ThembisileNkosi👑 (@ThemzaNkosi) September 8, 2021
Cool show 🔥 🔥 🔥 congrats Cass! #TheBraaiShowWithCass pic.twitter.com/pV8gPXXzBB— Nceba Sparks Madikane!! 👨🏽🍳🇿🇦 (@ChefSparks_) September 8, 2021
But honestly Cass is boring on this Braai Show #TheBraaiShowWithCass pic.twitter.com/Yyy2faEl5H— KALASHI (@Psymon_Ndou) September 8, 2021
The Chemistry between Zozi and Cass #TheBraaiShowWithCass 👀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/VoHWP9SG3P— .Cornelius (@Cornelius_OBK) September 8, 2021
I don't remember AKA flirting with guests live on national television— Ribvoro (@UnknownPimpi) September 9, 2021
#TheBraaiShowWithCass
#TheBraaiShowWithCass I've never watched the laaties season 1 and i was never interested in that season like at all— Puleng Kopa (@KopaPuleng) September 8, 2021
But this😭😭😭 ngiyabonga @casspernyovest I'm loving this so much pic.twitter.com/AsMZJRZmHM
#TheBraaiShowWithCass This feels like a lame ass date, where does Cassper think he is at? pic.twitter.com/00pROaNWGQ— 👑 Duke of Daveyton 👑 (@Sbu_Ndzotho) September 8, 2021
Me watching #TheBraaiShowWithCass pic.twitter.com/YrnTmYeW2h— Harold (@_IamHarold) September 8, 2021
Vele vele le sure nothing is going on between le two?#TheBraaiShowWithCass pic.twitter.com/hJszRd3XGJ— Sbudex maseko (@SbudexM) September 8, 2021