WATCH | Kylie Jenner has the internet in meltdown mode with pregnancy announcement

Model is preggers with her second child

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor 08 September 2021
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/

US model and media personality Kylie Jenner is going to be a mom for the second time, and fans can't deal.

The star confirmed the good news on social media, tagging her baby daddy Travis Scott.

Kylie posted a montage of clips of her finding out she is pregnant and sharing it with her family. Fans also got to hear the baby's heartbeat when she visited the doctor with her daughter Stormi.

In another clip, Stormi is seen handing her grandmother, Kris Jenner, a sonogram of her new sibling.

“What is this? Wait, are you pregnant? Stormi, we're going to have a baby,”  Kris says  before declaring it “one of the happiest days of my life”.

This will be Kylie and Travis' second child together. Stormi was born in 2018 in Los Angeles.

The couple were the toast of social media, with Kylie topping the trends list internationally.

In SA, the social media streets were flooded with reactions to the announcement.

While many found it beautiful, some said it made them super broody.

