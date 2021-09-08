Leisure

Tweeps drag DJ Sbu for wanting to bring cryptocurrency to ekasi

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 08 September 2021
DJ Sbu says this is the time for cryptocurrency to townships.
DJ Sbu says this is the time for cryptocurrency to townships.
Image: Via DJ Sbu's Instagram

Musician DJ Sbu has come under fire after suggesting cryptocurrency should be introduced ekasi.

Taking to Twitter, the star, who often chats about cryptocurrency or a digital currency, shared his plans to financially educate Mzansi about the currency to take his people to the “next level”.

The star said the next step in wealth creation is to introduce cryptocurrency in the townships. He explained that he wants to financially educate and reeducate people when it comes to digital currency and investing online.

“We are taking cryptocurrency to the hood. People need to know how to hustle cryptocurrencies. Time to unlearn and relearn about money. I'm all about education,” he wrote.

This led to much discussion, with many telling the star the average person in SA couldn't afford cryptocurrency.

Others criticised the digital currency for its supposed instability and lack of profitability and dragged Sbu for “making people think it's an easy market to enter”.

Many urged the DJ to teach about money, namely how to save it and invest it when you don't have much of it before educating about crypto.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The Lengoma hitmaker often uses his social media platform to discuss all things finance.

In July, the star had a warning for all those willing to invest in cryptocurrencies, reminding them that one should do their own research before getting into the game and that it's all about taking the risk.

“Crypto is for risk-takers and long-term investors. You may lose money any time. The market is always volatile. Only invest in cryptocurrency knowing you may lose. Go do your own research. Be informed. Don't take anyone's advice or give them your money.”

subscribe

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read