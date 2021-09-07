Sello Maake Ka-Ncube speaks out on alleged harassment from 'exes'

Actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has revealed the alleged harassment he received after news of his engagement to Pearl Mbowe.

Sunday World reported that several exes allegedly sent calls and messages to the former Generations actor, accusing him of betrayal.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sello said the accusations had tarnished his reputation.

“These false accusations did serious damage to my brand and affected my revenue generation,” he said.

The star said he experienced a similar situation back in 2011, while he was dealing with the death of his son in a car accident.