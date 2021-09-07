Leisure

Samkelo Ndlovu comes under fire for #PayTheMoney clapback

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 07 September 2021
Samkelo Ndlovu has slammed claims she owes the DJ R12,000.
Samkelo Ndlovu has slammed claims she owes the DJ R12,000.
Image: Instagram/ Samkelo Ndlovu

Actress-turned-musician Samkelo Ndlovu has shut down claims she owes a DJ money.

It all started when the DJ took to social media claiming that the former Rhythm City actress didn't pay him for a gig that they worked on, urging her to pay the R12k she allegedly owes him.

“The venue paid out and she used the money without telling me, and now she’s avoiding my texts and calls,” he claimed.

Addressing the “Twitter think pieces”, Samkelo cleared the air on the allegations.

“I never owed him R12,000, he's never cost that much in his life. Maybe in future. It was him plus three other DJs. I've paid those DJs. Fully,” she claimed.

Samkelo's response to claims she hasn't paid a DJ for a gig.
Samkelo's response to claims she hasn't paid a DJ for a gig.
Image: Instagram/Samkelo Ndlovu

She also posted some snaps to her story, showing that she is not worried about the claims.

Samkelo responds to claims she hasn't paid a DJ for a gig.
Samkelo responds to claims she hasn't paid a DJ for a gig.
Image: Instagram/Samkelo Ndlovu
Samkelo's response to claims she hasn't paid a DJ for a gig.
Samkelo's response to claims she hasn't paid a DJ for a gig.
Image: Instagram/Samkelo Ndlovu

Her posts drew sharp reaction online, with some calling the star “rude” and “arrogant”.

subscribe

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read