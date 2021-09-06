‘You keep changing the game’: Pitso Mosimane gives Cassper’s new alcohol venture the thumbs up
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has praised Cassper Nyovest for “changing the game” with his latest business move.
The Tito Mboweni rapper recently teased fans with a new alcoholic drink.
“Billiato”, according to Cassper, is a “taste of wealth” and is set to be released between November and December.
“I would like to introduce to you Billiato, a taste of wealth. This is for the dreamers. The future billionaires. Here’s a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit, This is all we gonna be drinking. Luxury,” said Cassper.
Taking to social media, Pitso congratulated Cassper on the boss move.
“Well done, brother! You keep changing the game, Don Billiato,” he said.
Well done brother! You keep changing the game👏🏽— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) September 5, 2021
Don Billiato! @casspernyovest https://t.co/fEJ937ncHp
Cassper explained the inspiration behind the name.
“It’s taken from the word billion. It’s a state of mind. It’s also taken from the culture in a township called Vaal in SA. They consider themselves to be Italians. So it’s ghetto fabulous,” he told a follower.
Cassper said it was a "premium" product and more details will be revealed soon.
Many of the rapper’s fans and followers flooded social media with excitement.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
You know all my products are well priced. I gave yall the 990s for a grand. So it'll be chilled but remember it's premium. #BilliatoATasteOfWealth https://t.co/S8MmpSRU6Z— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 5, 2021
Congratulations are in order.— #djsbu (@djsbu) September 5, 2021
May God continue to bless you.
Way to go 👑🙌🏿
2 things that will get you RICH in the industry besides music itself is live performances & product selling. & he definitely maximized the money he can get from live performances hey? When the pandemic stopped that, he moved onto product selling by force. I admire the high press.— 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐯 (@_BigSexy) September 5, 2021
At this stage Cassper Nyovest he's literally giving us options. Is either you hate or you get inspired. #BilliatoATasteOfWealth pic.twitter.com/uLjlp7lW3K— Tsebo Edgar (@edgar_tsebo) September 5, 2021
Cassper keeps on securing the BAG 💰— Stera 🇿🇦 (@SteraClemond) September 5, 2021
Congratulations on your new business venture, BILLIATO🍾 Let a black men SHINE!! This is all we gonna be drinking!! Let's toast to more greatness. This one is for SA HIP HOP 🔥@casspernyovest #BilliatoATasteOfWealth 💯 pic.twitter.com/KXeQ7Kf6OA
So @casspernyovest is selling us a shortcut to wealth. Drink this and you become a billionaire. A legend 😭😭❤#BilliatoATasteOfWealth https://t.co/uskRIU98LN— Millionaire Teenager💸💸💳💰🕯 (@MtyXianna) September 5, 2021
A Year That Has Been Nothing Short Of Impeccable And Amazing! Congratulations @casspernyovest 🥺👏❤#RootOfFame#TheBraaiShowWithCass#BilliatoATasteOfWealth pic.twitter.com/xnMlYdwhIC— Rethabile ❤ (@TheRichRakgadi) September 5, 2021