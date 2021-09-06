Leisure

‘You keep changing the game’: Pitso Mosimane gives Cassper’s new alcohol venture the thumbs up

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 06 September 2021
Cassper Nyovest teased fans with a new alcoholic drink.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has praised Cassper Nyovest for “changing the game” with his latest business move. 

The Tito Mboweni rapper recently teased fans with a new alcoholic drink. 

“Billiato”, according to Cassper, is a “taste of wealth” and is set to be released between November and December. 

“I would like to introduce to you Billiato, a taste of wealth. This is for the dreamers. The future billionaires. Here’s a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit, This is all we gonna be drinking. Luxury,” said Cassper. 

Taking to social media, Pitso congratulated Cassper on the boss move.

“Well done, brother! You keep changing the game, Don Billiato,” he said.

Cassper explained the inspiration behind the name.

“It’s taken from the word billion. It’s a state of mind. It’s also taken from the culture in a township called Vaal in SA. They consider themselves to be Italians. So it’s ghetto fabulous,” he told a follower.

Cassper said it was a "premium" product and more details will be revealed soon.

Many of the rapper’s fans and followers flooded social media with excitement. 

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

