Miss Eastern Cape shares journey of healing
Sinesipho Makubalo was orphaned as a little girl and wants to use her new platform to help other children
At the age of just seven, she lost her parents and quickly had to get used to opening up her heart to social workers to heal.
The childhood trauma of losing her parents and being exposed to social workers are some of the reigning Miss Eastern Cape Sinesipho Makubalo’s driving forces behind her passion for children. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.