Miss Eastern Cape shares journey of healing

Sinesipho Makubalo was orphaned as a little girl and wants to use her new platform to help other children

PREMIUM

At the age of just seven, she lost her parents and quickly had to get used to opening up her heart to social workers to heal.



The childhood trauma of losing her parents and being exposed to social workers are some of the reigning Miss Eastern Cape Sinesipho Makubalo’s driving forces behind her passion for children. ..