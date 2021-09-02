THE HERALD BOOK CLUB | Scorching new novel from Paula Hawkins — and four other exciting reads

The #1 New York Times best-selling author of The Girl on the Train has done it again.

The scorching new read from Paula Hawkins, A Slow Fire Burning, is one of the best thrillers I have read in years.

The story takes place in London. A young man, Daniel, is found murdered in his houseboat.

Three women who knew him are linked to his murder.

The young and troubled Laura was the last person seen with Daniel in his home. Things did not end well after their one-night stand.

Daniel’s nosy neighbour, Miriam, has a hidden agenda and wants revenge on Daniel’s family.

Then there is Carla, Daniel’s grief-stricken aunt.

Hawkins is a fantastic storyteller and from the moment you start reading, you are gripped until the very end.

I read this book in one sitting, it was that good.

Hawkins builds such excellent character development that the reader feels invested in the beautifully flawed women.

This book has many twists and I was pleasantly surprised by the ending.

This book is a must-read.