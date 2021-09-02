SA wishes Lusanda 'Boniswa' Mbane all the best after her 'Scandal!' exit

Actress Lusanda Mbane, better know for her role as Boniswa Langa in Scandal!, has bid farewell to the show and Mzansi couldn't be sadder to see their fave villain go.

After Wednesday night's episode of the hit TV series Scandal!, Mzansi was left with a hole in their hearts after the cunning and conniving Boniswa made her exit from the show when her character died, leaving fans wanting more from the iconic actress.

Boniswa, the star's beloved character, is a devious, villainous woman whom Mzansi has grown to love over the seasons of the hit soapie.

“I leave Boniswa as a celebrated, powerful, undiluted villain. This is the end of her journey and she will now remain only in my heart and will continue to live through the millions who continue to give me the best Boniswa Langa quotes and impersonations every day. I love you all,” she said in a statement to TshisaLIVE last month.

Fans took to Twitter after the news of Boniswa leaving the show emerged last night.

Many were heartbroken to see their favourite antagonist leave their screens, while others wished Lusanda the best after her stellar performance in the show.

Check out the reactions below: