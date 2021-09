Husband and wife vie for pageant crowns

Eastern Cape medical officer Nasiphi Nombekela Mlonzi, who shares an equal passionĀ for modelling and medicine, has her eye firmly set on bagging the coveted Mrs Universe Africa 2021 crown.



But she may be facing some competition in her home because her husband, Viwe, is equally ambitious to clinch the Mr SA 2021 title...