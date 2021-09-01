Anele Mdoda reminds SA that women’s rights are human rights
Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has reminded SA that even though Women’s Month has ended, we shouldn’t forget the daily plight of women fighting for their human rights.
With the month of August over, many users took to social media to share their final pearls of wisdom about Women’s Month and the treatment of women in SA.
In a snap of herself looking on point on her way to a gig at the University of Pretoria, Anele said even though Women’s Month is over, this doesn’t negate the ongoing obstacles women are fighting across the globe, and especially in SA.
She had a friendly reminder for her followers: women’s rights are human rights.
“Headed to the University of Pretoria to give a talk earlier. That’s a wrap on Women’s Month but not a wrap on the fact that women’s issues are humans rights issues ke bo laavie” Anele said.
Other powerful women in entertainment have ushered in the end of the month. Some of SA’s most iconic women gathered in Atlanta in the US for a luncheon to celebrate local women of excellence.
Their Women’s Day lunch was in conjunction with a farewell party for Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who will travel back to SA to retire after serving two terms as executive director of UN Women.
Actress Connie Chiume, former deputy president of SA and executive director of the United Nations Phumzile, former talk show host and entrepreneur Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and other influential women present at the lunch took to social media to share their pictures.
“Highlight of the week was shutting down Women’s Month with my fellow sisters. Celebrating SAWA (SA Women’s Alliance) and bidding farewell to our sister. Africans united,” Connie captioned her post.
“There is no vibe better than Mzansi vibe,” Felicia said.