Thembisa Mdoda on having a supportive husband during her healing journey
Thembisa Nxumalo, née Mdoda, shared an appreciation post to her husband, gushing over the excellent role he played as caretaker throughout her healing journey.
The actress took to Instagram on Sunday speaking of the support he showed while she was in hospital battling Covid-19 complications.
“A constant reminder of the incredible human I married. Right there by my side every day, when I was in hospital. Regardless of all the 1,000,002 things he had to. I can’t begin to explain what it was like not being able to see my babies but seeing his face kept me going with a constant smile, a joke here and there, videos of the kids and constantly reminding me that everything will be OK,” she wrote.
“You are not only the love of my life but my peace too. I wish I could whisk you away on a special vacay so you can breathe easy. Lie on a hammock and just relax. You deserve that peace of mind.”
This comes after a statement was shared with TshisaLIVE revealing that Thembisa had returned home after her long battle with Covid-19, where she was quoted saying that her husband and children were her saving grace.
“My children and husband have been my saving grace and I can’t thank them enough. I was in hospital on and off for two months from April before spending a full month in hospital recently. It has been a frightening time, I am thankful to the specialists that monitored me carefully, who were able to diagnose and treat me. I will play the best Covid-19 patient when I return to work, God knows I have done the research through my experiences which was both daunting and educational.” it read.
The actress is now booked off work as per her doctor's orders because she is still on a journey of full recovery which could possibly take up to six months.