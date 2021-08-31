Thembisa Mdoda on having a supportive husband during her healing journey

Thembisa Nxumalo, née Mdoda, shared an appreciation post to her husband, gushing over the excellent role he played as caretaker throughout her healing journey.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday speaking of the support he showed while she was in hospital battling Covid-19 complications.

“A constant reminder of the incredible human I married. Right there by my side every day, when I was in hospital. Regardless of all the 1,000,002 things he had to. I can’t begin to explain what it was like not being able to see my babies but seeing his face kept me going with a constant smile, a joke here and there, videos of the kids and constantly reminding me that everything will be OK,” she wrote.

“You are not only the love of my life but my peace too. I wish I could whisk you away on a special vacay so you can breathe easy. Lie on a hammock and just relax. You deserve that peace of mind.”