The Herald Citizens of the Year 2021
Earlier this year, the public was invited to nominate their local heroes for The Herald Citizens of the Year 2021.
The brief was to nominate organisations, businesses or individuals who have been a ray of light amid the Covid-19 darkness.
And here they are - the 10 finalists, chosen from dozens of nominees.
Bloemendal pastor driven to revive vandalised ...
While Apostle Earl Piet was in hospital due to a stroke, his garden project which feeds thousands of impoverished ...
Aiming to take visual arts to a higher level
Dreaming of the day visual artists are recognised on a par with other professionals like doctors and lawyers, is what ...
Reduce, re-use and retrade is this trash-busting team’s mantra
Seeing trash blowing in the wind was the impetus for Maria Grewar’s initiative that has helped some of Gqeberha’s ...
‘Sindiso Sunflower’ lights up children’s faces
Instead of partying or buying things for herself, a young Gqeberha woman is using her salary to feed the impoverished ...
Physical chemistry lecturer driven by passion
She has worked at various universities as a lecturer and researcher, including the Durban University of Technology, ...
Nelson Mandela University prof boosting mental ...
A senior Eastern Cape psychiatrist is spearheading efforts to help young men traumatised by botched circumcisions.
Making a difference the only reward he needs
A KwaNobuhle resident, determined to give pupils in his community the chance at a better life through education, is ...
Pamela Mabini’s Maro Foundation a helping hand to many
Kwazakhele born-and-bred social and gender activist Pamela Mabini is driven by a passion to help others, and for the ...
Cancer survivor shows beauty comes from within
“Too athletic, too masculine, just one of the boys.”These may have been silly, meaningless words coming from her ...
Beating adversity through love of athletics
Your mindset is stronger than your body and your circumstances, no matter how badly the odds are stacked against you.
