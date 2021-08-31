One month later | Connie Ferguson reflects on Shona's 'surreal' death

Exactly a month since actor and co-founder of Ferguson Films Shona Ferguson died, his widow and actress Connie Ferguson has reflected on his death and shared her feelings.

Taking to Instagram, Connie expressed that the death of her husband — who died on July 30 after succumbing to Covid-19 related complications — still felt surreal for her.

“Exactly a month today and it still feels surreal. It’s always been said that legends never die!” Connie wrote.

Even though she has been a proud Christian for most of her life, Connie has immersed herself in God's word since Shona died.

The actress accompanied her post with a scripture from the Bible that she revealed had taken on a new meaning since she lost the love of her life.

The scripture from the book of Revelations reads:

“And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and He will dwell with them. They will be His people, and God Himself Will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death, or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

Connie shared a reel with some of Shona's TV moments.

