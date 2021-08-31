Florence Masebe calls out people refusing to vaccinate because they 'don't believe in the virus'
Actress Florence Masebe has lambasted those who don't believe in the coronavirus, saying their actions have dire consequences for others.
Known to be outspoken about her thoughts on the coronavirus and how it's affected the world over the past two years, the star took to social media to address those who don't believe in the existence of Covid-19.
A frustrated Florence said she is fed up with the nonsense coming from those who think the coronavirus isn't real. She called out these people for choosing not to vaccinate or wear their masks despite the Covid-19 protocols and the law.
“You don't think Covid-19 is a real thing. You have no intention to get the vaccine. You also see nothing wrong with showing up at my door unmasked. Stop your nonsense, please.” she wrote.
The actress went on to point out how the coronavirus has prevented her from visiting her loved ones for fear of spreading the virus. She also let those around her who are against being vaccinated know that she won't be welcoming any visits from them.
“I have not seen people I care deeply about for the past year and half out of fear of the coronavirus. I certainly will not be tolerating visits from anti-vaxxer friends and relatives. Stay in your variant firm corner while I do my best to live.” she wrote.
Earlier this year when the Muvhango actress received her vaccine, an “emotional” Flo took to social media after being vaccinated against Covid-19.
“Post-vaccination update! All is well. Slight discomfort on the jab site,” she tweeted.
“This is it. This and that SMS that came in before I even left the nurse’s station confirming it. My Covid-19 vaccination record card. I am relieved, thankful and emotional. We’re not out of the woods yet. This is only the first jab but a really big deal. I’ll sleep well tonight.”