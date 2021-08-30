Halala! Actress Thuso Mbedu wins TV Breakout Star Award for role of Cora

Mzansi has yet another reason to celebrate all things Thuso Mbedu after the star bagged the TV Breakout Star Award for the role of Cora in The Underground Railroad at the inaugural Hollywood Critic's Association awards.

Thuso, who is currently based and doing the most in Hollywood, took home the gold after being recognised for her Hollywood debut in the historical fiction TV series.

After winning the award at the virtual ceremony last night, the star took to social media to share the good news with the her fans.

Thuso star announced to her followers that she is taking home her first award of the year, and was thankful for recognition of her acting skills.

“The Underground Railroad has been an amazing journey from start to finish. I could not have asked for a better introduction to storytelling on this side of the world. I am truly honoured. Truly. Thank you to every single person who has walked this journey with me. You’re loved by me. Forever,” she wrote.