Beyoncé, SA blood diamonds aren’t a girl’s best friend: Washington Post columnist

The “About Love” campaign, with a series of photographs also featuring Beyoncé's husband, the rapper Jay-Z, said the 39-year-old singer “becomes the first black woman” to wear the jewel.

It said this reflected the company’s “continued support towards underrepresented communities” and pledged $2m for scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.

But in a Washington Post column headed “Sorry, Beyoncé, but Tiffany’s blood diamonds aren’t a girl’s best friend”, Ghanaian-American commentator Karen Attiah said the singer's decision to wear the diamond “does not celebrate black liberation — it elevates a painful symbol of colonialism”.

Charles Tiffany, the founder of the jeweller, bought the diamond after it was dug out of the Big Hole in Kimberley 144 years ago.

The British colonial authorities' treatment of black miners at the time set the pattern for racial segregation under apartheid and foreign profiteering from Africa's natural resources, said Attiah.

“If black success is defined by being paid to wear white people’s large colonial diamonds, then we are truly still in the sunken place,” Attiah wrote.

Before Beyoncé, only three women wore the diamond. Most famously, Audrey Hepburn wore it in publicity photographs for the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.