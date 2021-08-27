Cassper Nyovest shares pet peeves of being famous: 'People expect you to be so perfect'
Musician and self-proclaimed future-billionaire Cassper Nyovest has aired his frustrations on the trials and tribulations of being a celebrity.
One of the latest in entertainment to tackle celebrity culture and bring a fresh, hot take on it, Cassper took to social media to complain about the supposed standard of perfection that celebrities are expected to live up to.
Saying that he hates the feeling of “being controlled”, the star finds it demanding that people always expect him to be “perfect”.
“There's nothing I hate like being controlled, and being a celebrity is one of the most demanding things one can ever be. People expect you to be so perfect,” wrote Cassper.
The rapper also felt that even if a celebrity does meet others' expectations of perfection, others will always find fault. Mufasa admitted that all he wants to do is be himself and not live by others' expectations of him.
“Even if you are perfect, they still break you apart. I still struggle with that concept cause I just wanna be myself fully,” said Cassper.
Fans weighed in on the expectations society has set for celebrities. Some felt that Cassper should ignore the haters and live life the way he wants to, while others commented that this is just the way celebrity culture works in SA. Check out their views:
Bro u are doing well for yourself. Don’t worry about people ,a lot are struggling to love themselves . Be who u are , be happy , stay focused.Grind now & shine later happiness is an inside job💯— ZEVULUN🇮🇱SINAMANO🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@SINAMANO1) August 26, 2021
Never live your life up to the expectations of other people,you will forever write such messages.— Koos Jiyane (@KoosJiyane2) August 25, 2021
Be yourself... You once told me to put myself first and not worry what other people say.... Those who love you will love you and those who dont can fokoff...— 💚🤍❤Martha.... (@Martha_KingM2) August 26, 2021
Worst thing a person could ever do is lose themselves while trying to please others.🤞🏻🤞🏻
Unfortunately your persona, behavior ( good or bad) is what your brand is about and that’s what people are buying or paying for. A celebrity’s livelihood and level of success are mostly dependent on people’s perception of him/her— Halala Cele (@HalalaCele) August 25, 2021
Do whatever you like wena Mufasa🦁this Jungle is yours pic.twitter.com/BO7OEUzjKd— Anga Junior🇿🇦 (@angamjuniorr) August 25, 2021
Other faves have used their platforms to share their thoughts on being a celebrity in SA. Rapper AKA had fans up in arms last year. The star took to his TL to make it known that he doesn't need celebrities to support his hustle because his fans have got his back.
“I don’t need the support of celebrities to be successful in anything I do ... they don’t buy shit, you do,” said AKA to his fans.
AKA blatantly declared that he is actually “anti-celebrity” and went on to explain that his stance is the reason he never hangs out with other famous people.
“I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties and dinners because when it comes to 'celebrity' culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA,” he said.
I don’t need the support of celebrities to be successful in ANYTHING I do ... they don’t buy shit, you do.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2020
I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties & dinners because when it comes to “celebrity” culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2020