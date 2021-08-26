The TL chats about SA hip-hop dying as Cassper and co leave for amapiano

Mzansi seems to be torn over the fate of SA hip-hop hanging in the balance with many talented artists such as Cassper Nyovest, Reason and Boity leaving to ride the amapiano wave.

It all began after tweeps noted that many big hip-hop artists have been keen to try their hand at the hottest genre in the minds of SA — amapiano beats.

From AKA's sample on Soft Life, to Cassper Nyovest with chart topper Siyathandana and Boity's latest The She Can Anthem in partnership with sanitary products brand Kotex, many of SA hip-hop's biggest fans seems heartbroken to watch their faves supposedly leave the world of hip-hop to enjoy the popularity and badge of honour that has come with creating the dopest tracks to hit groove.

This led to SA hip-hop topping the trending charts with many weighing in with their opinions.

Some felt that true hip-hop artists in SA are a dying breed as the genre is supposedly fizzling out as amapiano, gqom and afro house music see the glory with ever-increasingly popularity.

However, many noted that SA hip-hop still has faves such as A-Reece and Nasty C and the genre is yet to die as the legends live on.

Check out the reactions below: