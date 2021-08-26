Leisure

The TL chats about SA hip-hop dying as Cassper and co leave for amapiano

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 26 August 2021
Mzansi has shared their verdict on artists jumping on the amapiano bandwagon.
Image: Via Instagram/CassperNyovest

Mzansi seems to be torn over the fate of SA hip-hop hanging in the balance with many talented artists such as Cassper Nyovest, Reason and Boity leaving to ride the amapiano wave. 

It all began after tweeps noted that many big hip-hop artists have been keen to try their hand at the hottest genre in the minds of SA — amapiano beats.

From AKA's sample on Soft Life, to Cassper Nyovest with chart topper Siyathandana and Boity's latest The She Can Anthem in partnership with sanitary products brand Kotex, many of SA hip-hop's biggest fans seems heartbroken to watch their faves supposedly leave the world of hip-hop to enjoy the popularity and badge of honour that has come with creating the dopest tracks to hit groove. 

This led to SA hip-hop topping the trending charts with many weighing in with their opinions.

Some felt that true hip-hop artists in SA are a dying breed as the genre is supposedly fizzling out as amapiano, gqom and afro house music see the glory with ever-increasingly popularity.

However, many noted that SA hip-hop still has faves such as A-Reece and Nasty C and the genre is yet to die as the legends live on.

Check out the reactions below:

Cassper caught wind of the chat. After a fan called on Mufasa to make his return to hip hop but the star responded dumbfounded because he thought that he was considered trash by the community.

This lead to many commenting on Cassper's thoughts, with one user claiming that he can't rap. 

Shockingly, Cassper agreed with tweep and even said that the genre is flourishing about him while he makes his way in amapiano.

“Exactly! So le shapo mos. That's why SA hip hop doing so well without me, flourishing!” said Cassper.

