Lasizwe breaks his silence on R2m raised for students after being 'terrorised' on the TL

YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza has set the record straight on what happened to the R2m in funds that he, along with other influencers, raised for students in March this year.

This comes after Lasizwe's timeline was flooded with tweets from tweeps asking for proof that the money landed in the hands of the “needy”, as was promised.

Trolls have been pestering Lasizwe for answers for months now and he's finally ready to refute the speculation.

“This has been popping up, I've been ignoring it ... it was long overdue for me to respond and say what happened because people were terrorising me on social media and saying I ate the 2 million and I didn't even see a cent of that 2 million. Everything was transferred to the Fundi organisation and they handled the proceedings,” he told TshisaLIVE.

The comedian, together with Sibu Mabena, King Aya and Takkies Dinwiddy started a #R10GoesALongWay initiative to aid students with their fees in March this year.

Lasizwe added that the organisation kept updating them about the funds but he felt that it was Fundi's responsibility to keep the public in the loop as well. He said he could not be faulted for not constantly updating tweeps because the project was a “first” of its kind for him and he was still learning.