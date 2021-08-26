DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't play 'Osama'

DJ Black Coffee has set the record straight on what ended his once iconic collaboration with musician Zakes Bantwini and explained why he won't play Zakes' latest hit Osama, despite the song being classified as a banger by most house music lovers in SA.

Osama caused a stir on the internet after Zakes' live performance at Kunye last week went viral. The song trended for several days on Twitter and people applauded the musician for what some dubbed the “anthem of the year”.

Black Coffee joined the people raving over the hit, however, his true feelings about the song surfaced later when he revealed that though it was a jam, he was not going to play it or include it in his set as house lovers in SA had called for him to do.

The DJ said the Zakes and Kasango version was “nice” but he still preferred the original version of it.