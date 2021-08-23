WATCH | Lady Du's acoustic tribute to Killer Kau & Mpura that left SA raving!

After the news of their deaths earlier this month, the musician took to social media to lament the loss of the Amapiano stars.

Lady Du has been candid about the grief she has felt after the pair's deaths in an accident which claimed six lives.

In her latest effort to honour the stars, Lady Du was seen performing an emotional ballad in their honour, leaving many praising the star for her power vocals and emotional tribute.

The star has also honoured the memories of the amapiano stars in other heartfelt ways. Du got inked with a tattoo dedicated to Mpura and Killer Kau, who died in a head-on collision alongside upcoming stars Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD.

She posted a picture of her arm with a tattoo of two birds, a peace sign and hearts.

“Peace magents,” she wrote.