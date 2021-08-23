Thembisa Nxumalo returns home after battling Covid-19 for four months
‘To be able to leave the hospital and go straight home is a blessing I do not take for granted’
Thembisa Nxumalo has returned home from hospital after her lengthy battle with Covid-19.
The actress took ill in April and was in and out of Mediclinic Morningside and Mediclinic Sandton after she was diagnosed with long Covid-19 which was aggravated by an allergic reaction.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE on Sunday, the actress and her family shared details of her four month battle with the coronavirus virus and how thankful she was to have made it out of hospital.
“I was in hospital on and off for two months from April before spending a full month in hospital recently. It has been frightening time, I am thankful to the specialists who monitored me carefully, who were able to diagnose me and treat me.
“We have witnessed so many shocking deaths from this pandemic and I don’t take it for granted that I pulled through. To be able to leave the hospital and go straight home is a blessing I do not take for granted. Thank you for all your love and prayers. You will never fully know how much they mean to me and my family,” Thembisa wrote.
The statement said the actress is back home and doctors have advised Thembisa it will take up to six months for her full recovery.
“I am so happy to be surrounded by my family and loved ones. I have received an outpouring of love, so many messages from people far and wide. Thank you. It was such a humbling experience and a delight to know we are not lost as humanity.”
Read the full statement below:
While Thembisa was in and out of hospital in from April, SA only got to know about her fight with Covid-19 two weeks ago.
The actress, after virtually attending her former boss and co-actor Shona Ferguson's funeral, took to her Instagram to let fans know she was fighting for her life.
In the IG post, Thembisa shared that the grief was heavy for her, especially since she was also fighting for her life.
“My kid feeling my grief and comforting me on the phone today, knowing very well I’m also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed. What a heavy day,” Thembisa said.
She said that she was feeling vulnerable and needed to break away so she could focus on healing and loving her people.
“At my most vulnerable, I actually don't have the strength for anything else. Time to break away. Stay safe everyone. Love your loved ones. Love them hard.”
Later that day, her family released a statement confirming her Covid-19 diagnosis and providing an update on her health while she remained hospitalised.