'Numbers don’t lie, check the scoreboard' - Zahara responds to claims she is not celebrated enough
Zahara has responded to claims that she is not acknowledged enough.
Former Big Brother contestant and podcaster, Sol Phenduka, took to Twitter on Wednesday during his visit to the songstress' house, saying he felt that she was not shown enough appreciation.
“Zahara is not celebrated enough. Her numbers are insane. I'm tweeting from her house and she has awards all over the house. Platinum on platinum on platinum,” he wrote.
Zahara quoted American rapper Jay Z's lyrics in response to his post, saying:
“Jay Z said it best: 'Numbers don’t lie, check the scoreboard,”’ she wrote
Rapper Cassper Nyovest was among those who weighed in on the conversation, claiming Mzansi has “a culture of destroying”.
“South Africa doesn't have a culture of preserving, we have a culture of destroying. All that is good, must perish. We love to replace, not to embrace,” he wrote.
Since releasing her debut album Loliwe in 2011, which went double platinum and sold more than 100,000 copies in SA, Zahara has been taking major strides in the music industry and has many accolades under her belt.
She recently released her fifth studio album titled Nqaba Yam, to general acclaim.
“I was supposed to have released my album on July 9, but when I release an album I must be able to go out there. I want to market my album, I need to see my people,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“I don't do singles, I just release an album, but just because of this Covid-19 thing. I always feel like if you want to hear my story, I should just drop an album,” she added