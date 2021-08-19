'Numbers don’t lie, check the scoreboard' - Zahara responds to claims she is not celebrated enough

Zahara has responded to claims that she is not acknowledged enough.

Former Big Brother contestant and podcaster, Sol Phenduka, took to Twitter on Wednesday during his visit to the songstress' house, saying he felt that she was not shown enough appreciation.

“Zahara is not celebrated enough. Her numbers are insane. I'm tweeting from her house and she has awards all over the house. Platinum on platinum on platinum,” he wrote.

Zahara quoted American rapper Jay Z's lyrics in response to his post, saying:

“Jay Z said it best: 'Numbers don’t lie, check the scoreboard,”’ she wrote