Lebo Mashile defends Lizzo amid racist and sexist abuse
Poet and actress Lebo Mashile says that people hate Lizzo because she is unapologetic about who she is, and hopes to see her push past the negativity she has been experiencing recently.
In an emotional Instagram Live video a few days ago, Lizzo was seen and heard talking about the response she has received since the release of her new single Rumours.
The American star said she had experienced racism, sexism and hurtful sentiments from some on social media.
In an interview with Good Morning America about her moving chat, the Truth Hurts hitmaker clarified that she doesn't mind the critiques of her music nor the comments about her weight.
However, she wasn't here for how those comments affect other people who are similar to her.
“I don’t mind critiques about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.” she said.
SA's very own Lebo Mashile weighed in on the backlash, claiming it was because she is a black woman who is brilliant and “unbothered by the BS”.
“People are cruel to her, because she is Black, a woman, fat, brilliant, boundary breaking & completely unbothered by the BS. I hope she lives and works forever.” she wrote.
People are cruel to her, because she is Black, a woman, fat, brilliant, boundary breaking & completely unbothered by the BS. I hope she lives and works forever. https://t.co/sV8NQdD0mX— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) August 16, 2021