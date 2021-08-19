Four Nelson Mandela Bay hopefuls vying for Mr SA title
Accomplished young men’s talents have earned them spots in Top 30 of competition
Nelson Mandela Bay is well represented in the Mr South Africa 2021 competition, with no fewer than four men from the city vying for the coveted title.
Viwe Mlonzi, Jabulani Mathebula, Sibabalwe Philip, and Ebrahim Wicks have made it to the Top 30. ..
