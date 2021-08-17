WATCH | ‘No excuse’ — Kelly Khumalo encourages her fans to get vaccinated

Songstress Kelly Khumalo has taken to her social media to let her fans know she is functioning at 100% after getting vaccinated, and she recommends that people get their jabs as soon as possible.

Putting her fun Russian accent social media alter-ego to task, the singer encouraged her followers to get their jabs.

“Hello everybody, I hope everything is good. I know I have been missing in action since my last announcement of you know, things not working properly after I got my vaccine.”