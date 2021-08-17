WATCH LIVE | Family & friends gather to bid farewell to Mpura at his funeral

Family and friends of the late and much-loved amapiano musician Mongezi Stuurman, aka Mpura, will gather to give the star a worthy send-off on Tuesday.

Mpura died in a car accident that claimed six lives including that of fellow musician Killer Kau and upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD.

The star's family, friends and his closest have gathered to celebrate his life in Johannesburg and honour his star power at the funeral, held at Protea South Hall, Soweto, Johannesburg.

The procession for the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker will depart for West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg at 11am. The large cemetery is the resting place of some of SA's biggest names in entertainment such as Johnny Clegg, Mandoza, and Akhumzi Jezile.

Attendance is limited in accordance with Covid-19 regulations.

The young stars were killed in a head-on collision outside the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll gate. Six people died while one was left fighting for their life in hospital.

Mpura came up recently during the rise and takeover of the amapiano genre, having been part of great collabos that gave Mzansi hits such as Izolo.