Rasta honours Killer Kau’s memory, family accepts portrait with open arms

Celebrity painter Rasta the Artist has honoured the memory of amapiano star Killer Kau after his death and even personally delivered his creation to the star's family.

Killer Kau and Mpura, as well as upcoming musical sensations Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD, Mzansi died in a fatal car crash on August 7.

From fans to celebs alike, many have opened up about how the death has affected them and moved them, including portrait painter of celebrities Rasta.

Taking to Twitter, the star posted one of his usual portraits dedicated to the late and great of SA.

The painter revealed that he was “so moved by the loss” that he felt compelled to personally deliver his creation to the family of Killer Kau. He added that he was glad his tribute was accepted with open arms.

“In loving memory of Sakhile Makhubo Hlatshwayo, Killer Kau. I went to go honour the amapiano giant and the family accepted the portrait,” Rasta said.