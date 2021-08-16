SABC aware of legal action from AKA's team as 'The Braai Show' saga gets spicy

Rapper AKA's legal team has served the SABC with a cease and desist letter after its announcement that The Braai Show was set to air in the first week of September.

“The SABC can confirm receipt of the letter from AKA's legal team and we will deal with this matter accordingly,” the SABC's group executive for corporate affairs and marketing, Gugu Ntuli, told TshisaLIVE.

This after SABC1 announced Cassper Nyovest as the new host of The Braai Show for the second season.

“SABC1 is pleased to announce the return of the popular cooking show, #TheBraaiShow with a brand new host in multi-award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest taking over the braai stand. To air every Wednesday at 6pm as from Sep. 8,” SABC1 said.

Cassper went on to share the announcement on his page.