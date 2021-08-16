Malema blesses followers with free Cassper Nyovest sneakers — here's how much it could cost him
The sneakers sell for R990 and could cost Malema R49,500 for 50 pairs
EFF leader Julius Malema had social media buzzing with his decision to bless his followers with a pair of Cassper Nyovest's latest sneakers.
The outspoken politician said on Sunday he was giving 50 of his followers a pair of the sneakers.
It is not clear if the sneakers are sponsored, or if Malema will be buying them for his followers.
The sneakers retail for R990 each, and would cost R49,500 for 50 pairs.
Malema said the move was “in support of a black child, black enterprise and black business”.
“The first 50 people to retweet this tweet, using this hashtag #RF990 and tag Cassper Nyovest will get RF990 sneakers directly from Don Billiato himself, in a venue to be communicated directly to the winners,” said Malema.
Reacting to the news, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker thanked Malema, saying the initiative was a great thing to wake up to.
“What a great thing to wake up to. Thank you, CIC. Let's do it,” he tweeted.
The winners of the sneakers are yet to be announced.
Here's what the sneakers look like:
🥺🔥 So Many Dope Colorways. #RF990 pic.twitter.com/Iv2LPHXiVE— Rethabile ❤ (@TheRichRakgadi) August 15, 2021
This is not the first time Malema has been charitable on his Twitter page.
After handing over homes in Limpopo to commemorate Women's Day last week, Malema vowed that the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens.
“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity, as many households are women-headed.
“The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people,” he said.
Last year, he promised to pay for five pairs of Tshepo Jeans for his followers who tuned in on his live stream with the designer Tshepo Mohlala on Instagram.
During the live stream, Malema said by supporting local businesses, not only are consumers supporting families but also putting the businesses on an international scale.
“You are fighting where you are. No free jeans for anyone. If anyone wants anything for free, it must come from Louis Vuitton or Gucci. They've got all the money,” Malema told Mohlala.
On Twitter, many gave Malema a thumbs up for the sneaker giveaway initiative.
Here is snapshot of some of the reactions:
Imagine my sweaters with @casspernyovest 's #RF990 kicks 🔥❤️✊🏾🇿🇦🌍 local brands to the world @Julius_S_Malema am from Limpopo moletjie Ga-ramphele your support will be highly appreciated Grootman yaka 💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/fux4CYMi9y— Birthity (@birthity) August 15, 2021
This is the support we need to normalize as Africans.— Bongani Mbelekana (@BonganiMbeleka2) August 15, 2021
Cassper will be a billionaire soon, even politicians are doing promos for him now— Melusi Ntuli 🌍 🇿🇦 (@NtuliRm) August 15, 2021
By helping cassper nyovest he is also indirectly helping alot of people that rely or are part of this business, dont be short sighted brotherman.— UNDFTD (@MrPatBango) August 15, 2021
Malema will be paying about R50k for the winners and put money into Cassper's pocket. Why would Cass pay him?— Lebo💃😍 (@LeboLebo___) August 15, 2021