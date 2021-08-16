Malema blesses followers with free Cassper Nyovest sneakers — here's how much it could cost him

EFF leader Julius Malema had social media buzzing with his decision to bless his followers with a pair of Cassper Nyovest's latest sneakers.

The outspoken politician said on Sunday he was giving 50 of his followers a pair of the sneakers.

It is not clear if the sneakers are sponsored, or if Malema will be buying them for his followers.

The sneakers retail for R990 each, and would cost R49,500 for 50 pairs.

Malema said the move was “in support of a black child, black enterprise and black business”.

“The first 50 people to retweet this tweet, using this hashtag #RF990 and tag Cassper Nyovest will get RF990 sneakers directly from Don Billiato himself, in a venue to be communicated directly to the winners,” said Malema.

Reacting to the news, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker thanked Malema, saying the initiative was a great thing to wake up to.

“What a great thing to wake up to. Thank you, CIC. Let's do it,” he tweeted.

The winners of the sneakers are yet to be announced.